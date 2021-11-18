Leah Daniel, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leah Daniel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Leah Daniel, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Leah Daniel, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Leah Daniel works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Blakeney Family Physicians5815 Blakeney Park Dr Ste 200B, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 951-1118
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Leah Daniel?
Leah Daniels is professional and thorough. She knows her patients well, remembers their histories and asks leading questions to ensure she is treating root casues not just symptoms. She is the best!
About Leah Daniel, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1619462488
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Leah Daniel accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Leah Daniel using Healthline FindCare.
Leah Daniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Leah Daniel works at
Leah Daniel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Leah Daniel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leah Daniel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leah Daniel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.