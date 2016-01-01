Dr. Leah Carter, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leah Carter, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Leah Carter, PHD is a Psychologist in Cabot, AR.
The Pointe Outpatient Behavioral Health Services203B Westport Dr Ste 401, Cabot, AR 72023 Directions (501) 262-2766
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Psychology
- English
- 1851354930
Dr. Carter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
