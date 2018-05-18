See All Nurse Practitioners in Stuart, FL
Leah Acker, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Leah Acker, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Leah Acker, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Stuart, FL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dana Greene, FNP
Dana Greene, FNP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    2221 Se Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 283-4428
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Leah Acker?

    May 18, 2018
    Leah Acker is an outstanding Nurse Practitioner. I saw her today at Pulmonary and Internal Med. Assoc. here in Stuart. She took the most comprehensive medical history from me that I have ever had ; and I am 70. She is brighter and more compassionate than 95% of all Doctors I have ever dealt with. I am very happy now that I don't have to look for an internist in Stuart. I was driving 110 miles each way to see my old Dr. in Miami Beach. Because of the distance I only see Dr K about once a year.
    Dennis S. in Stuart, Fl. — May 18, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Leah Acker, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Leah Acker, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Leah Acker to family and friends

    Leah Acker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Leah Acker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Leah Acker, ARNP.

    About Leah Acker, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144776790
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Leah Acker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Leah Acker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Leah Acker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Leah Acker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leah Acker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leah Acker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Leah Acker, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.