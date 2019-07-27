Dr. Lea Rhoden, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhoden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lea Rhoden, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lea Rhoden, PHD is a Counselor in Round Rock, TX.
Dr. Rhoden works at
Locations
Round Rock West600 Round Rock West Dr Ste 402, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rhoden has been wonderful in all aspects. She does hold you to you to high standards which is needed when you are facing difficult things in life.
About Dr. Lea Rhoden, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1528197068
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhoden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhoden accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhoden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhoden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhoden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhoden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhoden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.