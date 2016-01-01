See All Family Doctors in Milford, CT
Lea Alberghini, APRN

Family Medicine
4 (7)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lea Alberghini, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Milford, CT. They graduated from Sacred Heart University and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Lea Alberghini works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Milford, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    199 Cherry St, Milford, CT 06460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 874-2543

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent's Medical Center
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Lea Alberghini, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730480773
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Sacred Heart University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lea Alberghini has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Lea Alberghini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lea Alberghini works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Milford, CT. View the full address on Lea Alberghini’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Lea Alberghini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lea Alberghini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lea Alberghini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lea Alberghini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

