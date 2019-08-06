See All Physicians Assistants in Clearwater, FL
Lazaro Almeida, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (7)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Lazaro Almeida, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Clearwater, FL. 

Lazaro Almeida works at Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group PA in Clearwater, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group PA
    3131 N McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL 33761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 726-8871
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Lazaro Almeida, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881623353
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lazaro Almeida has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Lazaro Almeida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lazaro Almeida works at Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group PA in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on Lazaro Almeida’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Lazaro Almeida. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lazaro Almeida.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lazaro Almeida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lazaro Almeida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

