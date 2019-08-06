Lazaro Almeida has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lazaro Almeida, PA-C
Overview
Lazaro Almeida, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Clearwater, FL.
Locations
Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group PA3131 N McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 726-8871Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’m a pro athlete and have been riddled with injuries from 2018 accident, I’ve worked with over 12 doctors to date and I must say my experience with Mr. Almeida was a solid 10! Wish he was my primary doctor. Knowledgeable and First class Across the board. IFBB Eddie Robinson
About Lazaro Almeida, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1881623353
Frequently Asked Questions
Lazaro Almeida accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lazaro Almeida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Lazaro Almeida. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lazaro Almeida.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lazaro Almeida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lazaro Almeida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.