Dr. Layla Kassem, PHD
Overview
Dr. Layla Kassem, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago.
Locations
Malachite Institute for Behavioral Health, LLC6931 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (240) 802-2983
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I appreciate Dr. Kassem's compassion, concern, wisdom and expertise. I thoroughly enjoyed her feedback and direction. She has put me on a path to wellness.
About Dr. Layla Kassem, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
Education & Certifications
- Mass Mental Hlth Ctr, Harvard Medical School
- University of Chicago
- American University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kassem speaks Arabic and French.
