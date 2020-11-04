Dr. Woss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Woss, DC
Dr. Lawrence Woss, DC is a Chiropractor in Chicago, IL.
Southwest Chiropractic & Rehab5839 S Archer Ave, Chicago, IL 60638 Directions (773) 582-7677
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Definitely!! I have referred several of them to him. He's the best!! His staff is great too! I've been a patient of his since 2005 and I hope he never retires!! Lol. Dr. Woss takes the time to personally know his patients, he's honest, and is always willing to help you. It is apparent that he genuinely loves his profession!
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1346316767
Dr. Woss accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
