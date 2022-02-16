See All Nurse Practitioners in Ocala, FL
Lawrence Siegel, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (56)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lawrence Siegel, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Ocala, FL. 

Lawrence Siegel works at Yunique Medical in Ocala, FL with other offices in Fruitland Park, FL, Daytona Beach, FL and Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Yunique Medical
    2815 SE 17th St Ste 102, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Yunique Medical
    611 Co Rd Ste 2, Fruitland Park, FL 34731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Yunique Medical / Family First Medical Care
    1898 S Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 360, Daytona Beach, FL 32119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 209-4249
  4. 4
    Yunique Medical
    611 County Road 466A # 2, Fruitland Park, FL 34731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 209-4249
  5. 5
    Yunique Medical / EnLive
    4871 New Broad St, Orlando, FL 32814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 209-4249

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Andropause Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 56 ratings
Patient Ratings (56)
5 Star
(55)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Lawrence Siegel, NP

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • 1245476894
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Lawrence Siegel, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lawrence Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Lawrence Siegel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Lawrence Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

56 patients have reviewed Lawrence Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lawrence Siegel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lawrence Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lawrence Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

