Lawrence Semrau, DMIN
Overview
Lawrence Semrau, DMIN is a Counselor in Cordova, TN.
Lawrence Semrau works at
Locations
Memphis Speech-language Pathology Pllc800 N Houston Levee Rd, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 262-4634
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Semrau is kind, compassionate, exceptionally intelligent. He is patient and knows how to address the root of the matter. He and his wife (also a counselor) saved our marriage with their extremely wise counsel and professional services. It was luck of the draw that we ended up finding him on a website that took our insurance and had an appointment. We would wholeheartedly recommend him as a professional.
About Lawrence Semrau, DMIN
- Counseling
- English
- 1376609602
