Lawrence Semrau, DMIN Icon-share Share Profile

Lawrence Semrau, DMIN

Counseling
3 (4)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Lawrence Semrau, DMIN is a Counselor in Cordova, TN. 

Lawrence Semrau works at Memphis Speech-language Pathology Pllc in Cordova, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Memphis Speech-language Pathology Pllc
    800 N Houston Levee Rd, Cordova, TN 38018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 262-4634
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Lawrence Semrau, DMIN

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376609602
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lawrence Semrau has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lawrence Semrau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lawrence Semrau works at Memphis Speech-language Pathology Pllc in Cordova, TN. View the full address on Lawrence Semrau’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Lawrence Semrau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lawrence Semrau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lawrence Semrau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lawrence Semrau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
