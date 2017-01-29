Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Schneider, OD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Schneider, OD is an Optometrist in West Chester, OH.
Dr. Schneider works at
Locations
-
1
Dr Lawrence Schneider Optometrist Inc.6834 Tylersville Rd, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 779-3933
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schneider?
Very nice and patient, met all of my needs and more!
About Dr. Lawrence Schneider, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1154454429
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneider works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.