Dr. Lawrence Opisso, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Opisso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Opisso, DC
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Opisso, DC is a Chiropractor in West Islip, NY. They graduated from Nycc.
Dr. Opisso works at
Locations
-
1
Mariwalla Dermatology1253 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 661-1400
- 2 631 Montauk Hwy Ste 4, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 661-1400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Opisso?
I have been a patient of Dr Opisso since he first started his practice. His integrity is unquestionable. He is mild mannered, kind, compassionate and gentle. He has helped me tremendously whenever an issue has arisen, whether it be with headaches, jaw pain, neck/shoulder issues or low back pain. Whatever the presenting problem has been it has always been resolved with a minimal number of visits. I would recommend him to anyone in need of chiropractic treatment as they would be blessed to be in his care.
About Dr. Lawrence Opisso, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1487711941
Education & Certifications
- Nycc
- D.C. Nycc 1984
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Opisso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Opisso accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Opisso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Opisso works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Opisso. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Opisso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Opisso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Opisso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.