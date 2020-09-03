See All Chiropractors in West Islip, NY
Overview

Dr. Lawrence Opisso, DC is a Chiropractor in West Islip, NY. They graduated from Nycc.

Dr. Opisso works at Mariwalla Dermatology in West Islip, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mariwalla Dermatology
    1253 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 661-1400
  2. 2
    631 Montauk Hwy Ste 4, West Islip, NY 11795 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 661-1400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 03, 2020
    I have been a patient of Dr Opisso since he first started his practice. His integrity is unquestionable. He is mild mannered, kind, compassionate and gentle. He has helped me tremendously whenever an issue has arisen, whether it be with headaches, jaw pain, neck/shoulder issues or low back pain. Whatever the presenting problem has been it has always been resolved with a minimal number of visits. I would recommend him to anyone in need of chiropractic treatment as they would be blessed to be in his care.
    Elizabeth — Sep 03, 2020
    About Dr. Lawrence Opisso, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487711941
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Nycc
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • D.C. Nycc 1984
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Opisso, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Opisso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Opisso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Opisso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Opisso works at Mariwalla Dermatology in West Islip, NY. View the full address on Dr. Opisso’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Opisso. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Opisso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Opisso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Opisso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

