Dr. Lawrence Nicastro, OD

Optometry
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lawrence Nicastro, OD is an Optometrist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Optometry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Optometry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY.

Dr. Nicastro works at EyeCare Associates in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    EyeCare Associates
    600 Washington St Nw, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 206-8021

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Testing
Allergy Treatment
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Punctal Plug Insertion Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 04, 2021
    Dr. Nicastro is wonderful! He is very thorough and has an excellent chair side manor. I wholeheartedly recommend him for all your eyecare needs.
    Stephanie — Mar 04, 2021
    About Dr. Lawrence Nicastro, OD

    • Optometry
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790772655
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY
    • Optometry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Nicastro, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicastro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nicastro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nicastro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nicastro works at EyeCare Associates in Huntsville, AL. View the full address on Dr. Nicastro’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicastro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicastro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicastro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicastro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

