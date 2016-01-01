Dr. Lawrence Moore, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Moore, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Moore, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Vancouver, WA.
Dr. Moore works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lawrence Moore, Ph.D.2009 F St, Vancouver, WA 98663 Directions (360) 693-3715
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- LifeWise
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moore?
About Dr. Lawrence Moore, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1215143821
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.