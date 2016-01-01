Dr. Mintzer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Mintzer, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Mintzer, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Yardley, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 81 Big Oak Rd Ste 206, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions (215) 321-3637
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lawrence Mintzer, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1962530212
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mintzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mintzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mintzer. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mintzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mintzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mintzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.