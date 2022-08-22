Dr. Lawrence Kapel, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Kapel, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Kapel, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Henderson, NV.
Locations
Lawrence Kapel Ph.d. Ltd.1090 Wigwam Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 454-0201
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kapel was really great for the time being that I had him -- he's genuinely helped me with self-esteem issues and managing anxiety. He is a CBT therapist and he makes it clear that you must put the work in yourself to make it work + he may not be a great fit for everyone. He's very nice and regarding CBT I suggest researching it a bit to see if it appears helpful for your particular issue -- it helped greatly for some issues but less so for some others.
About Dr. Lawrence Kapel, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.