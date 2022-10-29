Dr. Guerra has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Guerra, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Guerra, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Oyster Bay, NY.
Dr. Guerra works at
Locations
1
Lawrence Guerra, Ph.D., P.C.185 South St # 100, Oyster Bay, NY 11771 Directions (516) 835-4223
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Guerra is awesome. He puts everything into perspective and makes everything make sense. He has helped me through some really awful times.
About Dr. Lawrence Guerra, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1518080878
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guerra accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guerra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guerra works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Guerra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guerra.
