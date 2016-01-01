Dr. Lawrence Dalton, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Dalton, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Dalton, PHD is a Psychologist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Psychology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dalton works at
Locations
Cognitive Therapy Center5530 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 951-3668
Cognitive Therapy Center1726 M St NW Ste 1100, Washington, DC 20036 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lawrence Dalton, PHD
- Psychology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School Of Medicine University Of Pennsylvania, Psychiatry
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Ohio State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dalton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dalton works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalton.
