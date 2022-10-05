Dr. Chan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Chan, OD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Chan, OD is an Optometrist in Beaverton, OR.
Dr. Chan works at
Locations
Costco Optical #915901 SW JENKINS RD, Beaverton, OR 97006
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chan?
Dr. Chan is the best! He is super nice, makes you feel comfortable, listens well and explains well. Couldn't ask for a better eye doctor.
About Dr. Lawrence Chan, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1720295181
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.