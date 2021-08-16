Dr. Beall has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Beall, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Beall, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Salt Lake City, UT.
Dr. Beall works at
Locations
-
1
Bayada Nurses Inc, 32 W Winchester St Ste 101, Salt Lake City, UT 84107
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Beall is the best Psychologist!!! I had been through years of therapy in my life, and took a 15 year break due to the fact that I wasn't getting anywhere with my treatment. My brother recommended Dr. Beall, and I have been able to become the amazing person I am today. Without his amazing treatment, I would have never been able to be as successful as I am currently. I have goals, a future, and more importantly my life back. I am grateful for his ability to look past all the trauma and treat the person. I would recommend him to the world, and I wish there was an ability to clone him so that millions could be treated. He is patient, kind, and I am grateful for his hard work and dedication. Thank you Dr. Beall for all you do. I would have put 100 stars if that was possible!!!!
About Dr. Lawrence Beall, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1790745768
Frequently Asked Questions
Accepted insurance: Aetna, Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield
Offers telehealth services.
Location: Bayada Nurses Inc
6 patient reviews, overall rating 4.3
Appointments can be scheduled online or by phone.