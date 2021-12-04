See All Nurse Practitioners in Chicago, IL
Lawrence Abah, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (4)
Offers telehealth

Lawrence Abah, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL. 

Lawrence Abah works at Omni Healthcare in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Omni Healthcare
    2720 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 772-7858
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Lawrence Abah, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306305115
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lawrence Abah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lawrence Abah works at Omni Healthcare in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Lawrence Abah’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Lawrence Abah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lawrence Abah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lawrence Abah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lawrence Abah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

