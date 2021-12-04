Lawrence Abah accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lawrence Abah, APN
Lawrence Abah, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL.
Lawrence Abah works at
Omni Healthcare2720 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (773) 772-7858
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I absolutely love Lawrence Abah. He's kind, friendly, and doesn't rush into giving out medication which I appreciate. He also never rushes through our appointments. Other psychiatrists in the past have seemed to just want to give out medication, and didn't care to go into depth about my symptoms and family history. So I would 10/10 recommend him!
About Lawrence Abah, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1306305115
Lawrence Abah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Lawrence Abah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lawrence Abah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lawrence Abah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lawrence Abah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.