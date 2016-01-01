Overview

Lavinia Sambat, APRN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newington, CT. They graduated from St. Josephs College and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Lavinia Sambat works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Newington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.