Lavinia Sambat, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lavinia Sambat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lavinia Sambat, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lavinia Sambat, APRN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newington, CT. They graduated from St. Josephs College and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Lavinia Sambat works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group365 Willard Ave Ste 2D, Newington, CT 06111 Directions (860) 665-1571
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lavinia Sambat?
About Lavinia Sambat, APRN
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1336689181
Education & Certifications
- St. Josephs College
Frequently Asked Questions
Lavinia Sambat accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lavinia Sambat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lavinia Sambat works at
Lavinia Sambat has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lavinia Sambat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lavinia Sambat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lavinia Sambat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.