Laveta Jarrett, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Laveta Jarrett, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wichita, KS. 

Laveta Jarrett works at Ascension Medical Group in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ascension Medical Group Via Christi PA
    818 N Carriage Pkwy, Wichita, KS 67208 (316) 651-2216
    SOMA Therapy
    825 N Waco Ave, Wichita, KS 67203 (316) 201-6047
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alcohol Related Disorders
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Alcohol Related Disorders
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Alcohol Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 20, 2021
I saw Lavetta for medication management for generalized anxiety. She was professional and friendly, but only spent 5 minutes with me out of a 15 min appointment. The first part of the visit was spent filling out paperwork with a resident (since it was an initial visit). The office staff were helpful and the facility was clean. Overall, however, I felt the price was high for a very brief consultation.
    About Laveta Jarrett, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588890404
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laveta Jarrett, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laveta Jarrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laveta Jarrett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Laveta Jarrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laveta Jarrett works at Ascension Medical Group in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Laveta Jarrett’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Laveta Jarrett. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laveta Jarrett.

