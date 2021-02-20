Laveta Jarrett, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laveta Jarrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laveta Jarrett, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Laveta Jarrett, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wichita, KS.
Laveta Jarrett works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group Via Christi PA818 N Carriage Pkwy, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 651-2216
-
2
SOMA Therapy825 N Waco Ave, Wichita, KS 67203 Directions (316) 201-6047Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laveta Jarrett?
I saw Lavetta for medication management for generalized anxiety. She was professional and friendly, but only spent 5 minutes with me out of a 15 min appointment. The first part of the visit was spent filling out paperwork with a resident (since it was an initial visit). The office staff were helpful and the facility was clean. Overall, however, I felt the price was high for a very brief consultation.
About Laveta Jarrett, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1588890404
Frequently Asked Questions
Laveta Jarrett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Laveta Jarrett accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laveta Jarrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laveta Jarrett works at
4 patients have reviewed Laveta Jarrett. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laveta Jarrett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laveta Jarrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laveta Jarrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.