Lavea Landrum, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lavea Landrum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lavea Landrum, NP
Overview
Lavea Landrum, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from Purdue University.
Lavea Landrum works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Arlington4801 S Cooper St Ste 401, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (817) 241-2687
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lavea Landrum?
About Lavea Landrum, NP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1457703779
Education & Certifications
- Purdue University
Frequently Asked Questions
Lavea Landrum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lavea Landrum accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lavea Landrum using Healthline FindCare.
Lavea Landrum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lavea Landrum works at
2 patients have reviewed Lavea Landrum. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lavea Landrum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lavea Landrum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lavea Landrum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.