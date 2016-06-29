Laurie Tucker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Laurie Tucker, RN
Overview
Laurie Tucker, RN is a Counselor in Gainesville, FL.
Laurie Tucker works at
Locations
Charles T. Tucker Dc PA4041 NW 37th Pl Ste A, Gainesville, FL 32606 Directions (352) 375-3678
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My father used Laurie with great success to battle depression. When I entered the stressful years of adulthood following my college graduation I started seeing her too. We are able to quickly work through what can sometimes be debilitating stress and keep me on track. I recommend her to anyone going through a rough patch as I only have to pop in for a session every now and then. I've been seeing her for going on 12 years and have never even considered using another therapist.
About Laurie Tucker, RN
- Counseling
- English
- 1154398543
Frequently Asked Questions
Laurie Tucker accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laurie Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Laurie Tucker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laurie Tucker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laurie Tucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laurie Tucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.