Laurie Thompson, NP

Vascular Surgery
Laurie Thompson, NP is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. 

Laurie Thompson works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Ashley River Tower
    25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 876-5146
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MUSC Health University Medical Center

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

About Laurie Thompson, NP

Specialties
  • Vascular Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1598326845
Frequently Asked Questions

Laurie Thompson, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laurie Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Laurie Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Laurie Thompson works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Laurie Thompson’s profile.

Laurie Thompson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Laurie Thompson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laurie Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laurie Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

