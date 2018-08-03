Laurie Stone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Laurie Stone, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Laurie Stone, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Johnson City, TN.
Laurie Stone works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Solstas Lab- Etsu Johnson City917 W Walnut St, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 439-6464
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laurie Stone?
Hard to get in with but worth the wait. Friendly. Pays attention to you.
About Laurie Stone, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1285954404
Frequently Asked Questions
Laurie Stone accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laurie Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laurie Stone works at
4 patients have reviewed Laurie Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laurie Stone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laurie Stone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laurie Stone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.