Laurie Staub has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Laurie Staub, NP
Overview
Laurie Staub, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Gainesville, GA.
Laurie Staub works at
Locations
Longstreet Clinic725 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 534-1986
Ratings & Reviews
Laurie takes the time to find out what you are there for.
About Laurie Staub, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1790730042
Frequently Asked Questions
Laurie Staub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laurie Staub works at
3 patients have reviewed Laurie Staub. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laurie Staub.
