Laurie Silicato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laurie Silicato, PA
Overview
Laurie Silicato, PA is a Physician Assistant in Chandler, AZ.
Laurie Silicato works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Apricus Medical Group2905 W Warner Rd Ste 12, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 831-8457Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laurie Silicato?
She knows her medicine. She's thoughtful, a great listener, and a caring professional.
About Laurie Silicato, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1588904031
Frequently Asked Questions
Laurie Silicato works at
Laurie Silicato has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Laurie Silicato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laurie Silicato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laurie Silicato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.