Laurie Rost, APNC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Laurie Rost, APNC is a Nurse Practitioner in Toms River, NJ.
Laurie Rost works at
Locations
DermOne Dermatology Associates of the Garden State, P.C.111 W Water St, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (800) 337-6663Monday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EBSO, Inc.
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laurie Rost?
Had a fantastic Experience Laurie was very helpful and friendly. Recommend this office everyone was very nice.
About Laurie Rost, APNC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1518109487
Laurie Rost works at
27 patients have reviewed Laurie Rost. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laurie Rost.
