Dr. Laurie M Rilling, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laurie M Rilling, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Medical City Denton.
Locations
Medical City Denton3537 S Interstate 35 E Ste 107, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 384-3978Monday9:30am - 6:00pmTuesday9:30am - 6:00pmWednesday9:30am - 6:00pmThursday9:30am - 6:00pmFriday9:30am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- Teachers Retirement System (TRS)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rilling is very compassionate and caring. I was very nervous about my visit but she made me feel so comfortable and I really enjoyed my time with her. She explains information in a way that is very helpful and easy to understand. I would highly recommend her if you or a family member is in need of cognitive testing.
About Dr. Laurie M Rilling, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1801001110
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Medical School/Mayo Clinic
- Brown University Medical
- University of Utah
- University of Colorado, Boulder
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rilling has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rilling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rilling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rilling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rilling.
