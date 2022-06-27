See All Psychologists in Arlington Heights, IL
Dr. Laurie Philipps, PHD

Adolescent Psychology
2.5 (33)
Dr. Laurie Philipps, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Arlington Heights, IL. They completed their residency with Rush Presbytarian St. Lukes Med Ctr

Dr. Philipps works at NeuroHealth of Arlington Height, IL in Arlington Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    NeuroHealth
    NeuroHealth
1650 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste 101, Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 754-9343

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    2.6
    Jun 27, 2022
    Dr. Philipps and her team have been great to work with. Dr. and her staff are highly educated, professional and have the best interests of their patients as their top priority.
    Jun 27, 2022
    • Adolescent Psychology
    • English
    • 1386857985
    • Rush Presbytarian St. Lukes Med Ctr
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Dr. Laurie Philipps, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Philipps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Philipps has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Philipps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Philipps works at NeuroHealth of Arlington Height, IL in Arlington Heights, IL. View the full address on Dr. Philipps’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Philipps. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Philipps.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Philipps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Philipps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

