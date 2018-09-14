Laurie Ostendorf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Laurie Ostendorf, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Laurie Ostendorf, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Northampton, MA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 16 Center St Ste 429, Northampton, MA 01060 Directions (413) 584-0114
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
We found Dr. Ostendorf to be exceptionally helpful to us. Our son was tested for ADHD and other learning disabilities, and she identified a number of concerns we had completely missed. Her focus on our son's strengths and concrete solutions was terrific, and she gave us strategies to help us talk with school officials in ways that assured his needs would be met there. I would refer anyone with testing and assessment needs to her without any reservations!
About Laurie Ostendorf, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1578639944
Laurie Ostendorf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Laurie Ostendorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Laurie Ostendorf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laurie Ostendorf.
