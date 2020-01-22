See All Counselors in Bossier City, LA
Laurie Nussbaum, MSW

Counseling
5 (29)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Laurie Nussbaum, MSW is a Counselor in Bossier City, LA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2285 Benton Rd Bldg Iii, Bossier City, LA 71111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 549-1082
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Laurie Nussbaum, MSW

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467463331
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laurie Nussbaum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Laurie Nussbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Laurie Nussbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laurie Nussbaum.

