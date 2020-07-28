See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Salem, VA
Laurie Moyer, PA-C

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (50)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Laurie Moyer, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson College of Health Sciences|Jefferson College of Health Sciences - Physician Assistant|Jefferson College of Health Sciences, Roanoke , Virginia|Jefferson College of Health Sciences|Jefferson College of Health Sciences - Physician Assistant and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.

Laurie Moyer works at LewisGale Physicians Orthopedics - 1802 Braeburn Dr MB20 in Salem, VA with other offices in Daleville, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    LewisGale Physicians Orthopedics - 1802 Braeburn Dr MB20
    1802 Braeburn Dr Ste MB20, Salem, VA 24153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 685-1645
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    LewisGale Physicians - Daleville
    65 Shenandoah Ave Fl 1, Daleville, VA 24083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 675-4301
    LewisGale Physicians - Spine Center
    1940 Braeburn Cir, Salem, VA 24153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 215-3687
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • Lewisgale Medical Center

Arthrocentesis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Casting
Arthrocentesis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Casting

Arthrocentesis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Casting
  • View other providers who treat Casting
Cortisone Injection
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment
Fracture Care
Hand Conditions
Injection of Tendon
Joint Injection
Splinting
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wrist Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 28, 2020
    Dr Laurie Moyer always listens to me. I was having a very bad day and she even took the time to listen to me as I cried. She is amazing!
    JB — Jul 28, 2020
    About Laurie Moyer, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811148133
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Jefferson College of Health Sciences|Jefferson College of Health Sciences - Physician Assistant|Jefferson College of Health Sciences, Roanoke , Virginia|Jefferson College of Health Sciences|Jefferson College of Health Sciences - Physician Assistant
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laurie Moyer, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laurie Moyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laurie Moyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Laurie Moyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    50 patients have reviewed Laurie Moyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laurie Moyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laurie Moyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laurie Moyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

