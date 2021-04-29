Laurie Michlin, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laurie Michlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laurie Michlin, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Laurie Michlin, APN is a Physician Assistant in Henderson, NV.
Laurie Michlin works at
Locations
Anthem Hills Medical Center2540 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 385-7001
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Laurie since about 2003 and trust her to listen to me and answer any of my questions. Because I've known her so long there is nothing I'm embarrassed or scared to talk with her about. I highly recommend her!!
About Laurie Michlin, APN
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1518917111
Frequently Asked Questions
Laurie Michlin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Laurie Michlin accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laurie Michlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Laurie Michlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laurie Michlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laurie Michlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laurie Michlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.