Laurie Michlin, APN

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Laurie Michlin, APN is a Physician Assistant in Henderson, NV. 

Laurie Michlin works at Anthem Hills Medical Center in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Anthem Hills Medical Center
    2540 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 385-7001
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 29, 2021
    I've been seeing Laurie since about 2003 and trust her to listen to me and answer any of my questions. Because I've known her so long there is nothing I'm embarrassed or scared to talk with her about. I highly recommend her!!
    Angela M. — Apr 29, 2021
    About Laurie Michlin, APN

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518917111
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laurie Michlin, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laurie Michlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laurie Michlin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Laurie Michlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laurie Michlin works at Anthem Hills Medical Center in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Laurie Michlin’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Laurie Michlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laurie Michlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laurie Michlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laurie Michlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

