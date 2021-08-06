Dr. Laurie McConnell, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McConnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie McConnell, OD
Overview
Dr. Laurie McConnell, OD is an Optometrist in Tequesta, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 253 S Us Highway 1, Tequesta, FL 33469 Directions (561) 746-5088
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McConnell?
I WAS SINCERELY IMPRESSED. At 76-years old, I've worn eyeglasses for many years... and dealt with many Optometrists, good and not-so-good. Without hesitation, I feel Dr. McConnell is the absolute best, and I recommend her without reservation. She holds her performance to a very high standard, and has tenaciously demonstrated a pursuit towards optical perfection with delightful results. It's refreshing to find a true professional who's uncompromising tenacity towards better vision performance where "good enough" simply isn't. She's located in Tequesta, Florida at PRIVATE EYES, a cozy little eye-ware shop on route US-1. If you seek the very best care, look no further!
About Dr. Laurie McConnell, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1912919994
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McConnell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McConnell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McConnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McConnell speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. McConnell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McConnell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McConnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McConnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.