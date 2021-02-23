Laurie Kupersmith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Laurie Kupersmith, APRN
Laurie Kupersmith, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Sunrise, FL.
Best Life Counseling and Life Coaching LLC14201 W Sunrise Blvd Ste 208, Sunrise, FL 33323 Directions (954) 851-9690
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
She is amazing and very thorough.
About Laurie Kupersmith, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1023355278
Laurie Kupersmith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laurie Kupersmith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laurie Kupersmith works at
4 patients have reviewed Laurie Kupersmith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laurie Kupersmith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laurie Kupersmith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laurie Kupersmith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.