Laurie Harford has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Laurie Harford, PSY
Overview
Laurie Harford, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Allentown, PA.
Laurie Harford works at
Locations
St. Luke's Sacred Heart Campus421 Chew St, Allentown, PA 18102 Directions (610) 820-4006
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harford is truly an outstanding psychologist. I have been seeing her weekly for approximately five years. She is extremely knowledgeable, insightful and KIND. She doesn’t hesitate to challenge me each and every visit. Dr. Harford’s office always feels safe and comfortable. It truly is a judgement-free “zone.” I am beyond grateful for her professionalism, empathy and patience.
About Laurie Harford, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1306927009
Frequently Asked Questions
Laurie Harford accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laurie Harford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Laurie Harford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laurie Harford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laurie Harford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laurie Harford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.