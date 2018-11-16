Laurie Friedman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Laurie Friedman, PSY
Overview
Laurie Friedman, PSY is a Psychologist in Boulder, CO.
Locations
Susan Oliver Phd MD767 Pearl St Ste 220, Boulder, CO 80302 Directions (303) 442-9700
Ratings & Reviews
I find Dr Friedman to be intelligent, caring and and very insightful. She has helped me in so many ways to become a better person. I am very grateful to be working with her.
About Laurie Friedman, PSY
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Laurie Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Laurie Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laurie Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laurie Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laurie Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.