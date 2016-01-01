Laurie Friedlander has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Laurie Friedlander, PSY
Overview
Laurie Friedlander, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Narberth, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 213 Elm Ter, Narberth, PA 19072 Directions (215) 906-8914
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laurie Friedlander?
About Laurie Friedlander, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1770655052
Frequently Asked Questions
Laurie Friedlander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laurie Friedlander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Laurie Friedlander. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laurie Friedlander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laurie Friedlander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laurie Friedlander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.