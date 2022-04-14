Laurie Evans has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Laurie Evans, LCSW
Overview
Laurie Evans, LCSW is a Counselor in Chattanooga, TN.
Locations
- 1 118 Lee Parkway Dr Ste 470, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 762-1126
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen her for years she very nice and patient and understanding. Good listener and will to work with me threw My issues.
About Laurie Evans, LCSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1063619963
