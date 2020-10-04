Laurie Ellis, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laurie Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laurie Ellis, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Laurie Ellis, PA-C is a Family Medicine Physician Assistant in Hallandale Beach, FL.
Laurie Ellis works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Primary Care1750 E Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Directions (954) 276-5552Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Blue
- Humana
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Laurie is a great listener and all around amazing doctor that makes you feel comfortable to discuss any health issues you're having. I will follow her wherever she goes as long as my insurance is taken ??
About Laurie Ellis, PA-C
- Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1962508754
Laurie Ellis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Laurie Ellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laurie Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
