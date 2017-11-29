Dr. Laurie Elgas, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elgas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Elgas, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laurie Elgas, OD is an Optometrist in Natick, MA.
Dr. Elgas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Eye Care of New England LLC209 W Central St Ste 120, Natick, MA 01760 Directions (508) 720-1600
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elgas?
Dr. Elgas is phenomenal ! She is always so pleasant and takes her time with each person. She is so knowledgeable and was very helpful to me. I could not recommend her more highly. The office staff is equally as pleasant and helpful.
About Dr. Laurie Elgas, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1982607685
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elgas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elgas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elgas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elgas works at
Dr. Elgas speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Elgas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elgas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elgas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elgas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.