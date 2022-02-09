See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Laurie Peercy, NP

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Laurie Peercy, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Laurie Peercy works at Oak Street Health Madison St in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Madison St
    3433 W Madison St, Chicago, IL 60624 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 982-6820
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 09, 2022
    Thoroughly went over every aspect of my health situation
    — Feb 09, 2022
    About Laurie Peercy, NP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1003365842
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

