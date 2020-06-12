Laurie Buchwald, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laurie Buchwald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laurie Buchwald, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Laurie Buchwald, FNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They graduated from The Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.
Laurie Buchwald works at
Locations
-
1
LewisGale Physicians Women's Health - Blacksburg826 Davis St, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 210-3753Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
LewisGale Physicians Women's Health Specialists - Radford614 E Main St Ste A, Radford, VA 24141 Directions (540) 642-0590Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
my daughter had a good visit. Depo Shot went well.
About Laurie Buchwald, FNP
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1952435737
Education & Certifications
- The Medical College Of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Laurie Buchwald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Laurie Buchwald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laurie Buchwald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
87 patients have reviewed Laurie Buchwald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laurie Buchwald.
