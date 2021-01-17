Laurie Brewer, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laurie Brewer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laurie Brewer, MFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Laurie Brewer, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Bakersfield, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3200 21st St Ste 101, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 395-1068
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laurie Brewer?
She's taught me a lot about myself and dealing with my husband's emotional affair
About Laurie Brewer, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1710035415
Frequently Asked Questions
Laurie Brewer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Laurie Brewer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laurie Brewer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Laurie Brewer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laurie Brewer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laurie Brewer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laurie Brewer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.