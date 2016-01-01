Laurie Bowles, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laurie Bowles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laurie Bowles, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Laurie Bowles, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in King, NC.
Laurie Bowles works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Mountainview Medical216 Moore Rd, King, NC 27021 Directions (336) 571-7445
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laurie Bowles?
About Laurie Bowles, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1750690285
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Laurie Bowles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Laurie Bowles accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laurie Bowles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laurie Bowles works at
2 patients have reviewed Laurie Bowles. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laurie Bowles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laurie Bowles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laurie Bowles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.