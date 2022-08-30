Dr. Laurie Bergner, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Bergner, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laurie Bergner, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Bloomington, IL.
Dr. Bergner works at
Locations
Laurie L Bergner MD901 E Grove St Ste A6, Bloomington, IL 61701 Directions (309) 828-6821
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bergner is a great listener and always offers insightful comments. She has been tremendously helpful to me in dealing with the repercussions from an abusive childhood.
About Dr. Laurie Bergner, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1164538393
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
Dr. Bergner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bergner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bergner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergner.
