Dr. Massing accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lauri Massing, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauri Massing, PHD is a Psychologist in Attleboro, MA.
Locations
- 1 120 N Main St Ste 301, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 226-2542
Ratings & Reviews
I am seeing Dr. Massing now and she is the absolute best Psychologists that I have worked with by far. Her compassion, warmth, sincerity, and ability to really listen and understand, is illimitable. I would recommend that if you are looking for a very reputable, professional, and considerate Psychologists, then you have found her.
About Dr. Lauri Massing, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1962501536
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Massing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Massing. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.